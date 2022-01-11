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KILL GRANDMA FOR "YOUR SAFETY", SATANIC GLOBALISTS DISCARD NURSING HOME RESIDENTS
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60 views • January 11, 2022
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Kill Grandma For "Your Safety", Satanic Globalists Discard Nursing Home Residents https://rumble.com/vsbrtn-kill-grandma-for-your-safety-satanic-globalists-discard-nursing-home-reside.html
Quote: "Under the latest state health order in California, just to visit a nursing home, a guest must be fully vaccinated and fully boosted, and they must produce a negative Covid test on top of that. Fran Austin is an elderly Christian woman currently trapped in an outpatient facility in California. She’s basically been abandoned by her family; nobody visited on Christmas, and nobody called. Michael Jackson is an RN in California who has taken an interest in Fran’s case. He joins us. Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/ Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads "
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Covid Vaccine Scientific Proof Lethal https://www.saveusnow.org.uk/covid-vaccine-scientific-proof-lethal/ Source: Get this shared all over - Action time is now Here is the science link, the crime ref# is 6029679/21 https://is.gd/T6IPXn
Electromagnetic pulse causes man's death https://is.gd/MyknDx ~ 5G is a target acquiring weapon system - This is not for control but an extermination technology https://is.gd/mXXqXG ~ Microtechnology in Pfizer's vaccine https://is.gd/aemj3z ~ Complex Microtechnology in Pfizer vaccine vial https://is.gd/UkHa0Z ~ Facial recognition and direct energy weapons: Gearing up to take out the vaxxinated https://is.gd/wUAS44 saveusnow.org.uk
Kill Grandma For "Your Safety", Satanic Globalists Discard Nursing Home Residents https://rumble.com/vsbrtn-kill-grandma-for-your-safety-satanic-globalists-discard-nursing-home-reside.html
Quote: "Under the latest state health order in California, just to visit a nursing home, a guest must be fully vaccinated and fully boosted, and they must produce a negative Covid test on top of that. Fran Austin is an elderly Christian woman currently trapped in an outpatient facility in California. She’s basically been abandoned by her family; nobody visited on Christmas, and nobody called. Michael Jackson is an RN in California who has taken an interest in Fran’s case. He joins us. Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/ Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads "
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Covid Vaccine Scientific Proof Lethal https://www.saveusnow.org.uk/covid-vaccine-scientific-proof-lethal/ Source: Get this shared all over - Action time is now Here is the science link, the crime ref# is 6029679/21 https://is.gd/T6IPXn
Electromagnetic pulse causes man's death https://is.gd/MyknDx ~ 5G is a target acquiring weapon system - This is not for control but an extermination technology https://is.gd/mXXqXG ~ Microtechnology in Pfizer's vaccine https://is.gd/aemj3z ~ Complex Microtechnology in Pfizer vaccine vial https://is.gd/UkHa0Z ~ Facial recognition and direct energy weapons: Gearing up to take out the vaxxinated https://is.gd/wUAS44 saveusnow.org.uk
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