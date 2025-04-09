© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Anthony Brian Logan: SCOTUS, Dr Steve Turley: CRUSHED, Bannons: w/Natalie Winters, Vince Dao | EP1527 - Highlights Begin 04/09/2025 8:00 PM EDST
https://rumble.com/v6rvddx-ep1527.html?mref=2trvx&mc=bxrql
Daily News Update - https://murtech.com/
MurTech on Rumble - https://rumble.com/MurTech
***
Help Keep Free Speech Alive...
https://buy.stripe.com/28odTe6w45pU1MYfYY
---
Join my Locals community for exclusive content at dailynewsupdate.locals.com
https://dailynewsupdate.locals.com/support
*** 0:17
Anthony Brian Logan 04/09 - SCOTUS Allows Trump To Use 1798 Law To DEPORT Migrant Gangs!
https://rumble.com/embed/v6pn15r/?pub=2trvx
***
Dr Steve Turley 04/09 - The Supreme Court Just CRUSHED This Liberal Activist Judge!!!
https://rumble.com/embed/v6pmzdp/?pub=2trvx
***
Bannons War Room 04/09 - Natalie Winters: "A Wonderful America First Day At The White House"
https://rumble.com/embed/v6pnc0l/?pub=2trvx
***
Vince Dao 04/09 - Democrats STUNNED as Top Union Leader ENDORSES Trump Tariffs in HILARIOUS Turn
*****
D.O.G.E. on X
*****
D.O.G.E. Web Site
*******************
Quiver Quantitative - Trade Like an Insider
*******************
QuickRX Store
Discount Code: save10
******************
Dr. Pierre Kory, MD, MPA and Dr. Scott Marsland, FNP-C: Welcome To The Leading Edge Clinic
******************
Peter McCullough, MD, MPH: The Wellness Company
*******************
My Free Doctor: 'Banned' Methods Used To Treat 150,000+ COVID Patients By Doctors Organization Had Only 4 Deaths