My biblical stance on E-mails.

Title says it. Either you have a hunger for the word and understanding or not. If so, grab your bible and follow along. Study, study, study. Time is short. Either get in the book or don't. It's your choice. Salvation or Damnation. Decide today.





QUESTIONS? You can send them to [email protected].

You can donate to this ministry here: paypal.me/biblicalshepherd

Only do so to keep the commandment of God in obedience to His word: 1 Corinthians 9:11-14, Galatians 6:6, 1 Timothy 5:17-18, Luke 10:7, Philippians 4:16–18





Thank you.