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Facebook ADMITS Their Fact Checks Are Phoney!
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20 views • January 23, 2022
Responding to a lawsuit brought by journalist John Stossel, Facebook was forced to admit that the “fact checks” it subjects news stories and individuals to are not fact checks at all, but rather the expression of establishment opinions passed off as facts.Jimmy and comedian Kurt Metzger expose the BS behind the entire “fact checking” industry that’s cropped up the past decade. January 22, 2022.
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The Jimmy Dore Show Website: https://jimmydorecomedy.com/ Kurt Metzger on Twitter: Kurt Metzger on Twitter: https://twitter.com/kurtmetzger
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About The Jimmy Dore Show:#TheJimmyDoreShow is a hilarious and irreverent take on news, politics and culture featuring Jimmy Dore, a professional stand up comedian, author and podcaster. The show is also broadcast on Pacifica Radio Network stations throughout the country.
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Facebook ADMITS Their Fact Checks Are Phoney!
Facebook ADMITS Their Fact Checks Are Phoney, The Jimmy Dore Show, January 22 2022.
Become a Premium Member: https://jimmydorecomedy.com/join
Go to a Live Show: https://jimmydorecomedy.com/tour
Subscribe to Our Newsletter: https://mailchi.mp/jimmydorecomedy/ytlivestreams.
The Jimmy Dore Show Website: https://jimmydorecomedy.com/ Kurt Metzger on Twitter: Kurt Metzger on Twitter: https://twitter.com/kurtmetzger
Kurt’s website: http://www.KurtMetzgerComedy.com
LIVESTREAM & LIVE SHOW ANNOUNCEMENTS: Join the Email list:https://mailchi.mp/jimmydorecomedy/ytlivestreams
Twitter: https://twitter.com/jimmy_dore
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JimmyDoreShow
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thejimmydoreshow/
WATCH / LISTEN FREE:Videos: WATCH / LISTEN FREE:Videos: https://jimmydorecomedy.com/watch
Podcasts: https://jimmydorecomedy.com/podcasts (Also available on iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or your favorite podcast player.) ACCESS TO FULL REPLAYABLE LIVESTREAMS:Become a Premium Member: https://jimmydorecomedy.com/joinSUPPORT THE JIMMY DORE SHOW:Make a Donation: https://jimmydorecomedy.com/donateBuy Official Merch (Tees, Sweatshirts, Hats, Bags): https://jimmydorecomedy.com/store DOWNLOAD OUR MOBILE APP:
App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/jimmy-dore/id839294547
Jimmy Dore on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Jimmy_Dore
Stef Zamorano on Twitter: https://twitter.com/miserablelib
About The Jimmy Dore Show:#TheJimmyDoreShow is a hilarious and irreverent take on news, politics and culture featuring Jimmy Dore, a professional stand up comedian, author and podcaster. The show is also broadcast on Pacifica Radio Network stations throughout the country.
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
Facebook ADMITS Their Fact Checks Are Phoney!
Facebook ADMITS Their Fact Checks Are Phoney, The Jimmy Dore Show, January 22 2022.
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