Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Does Our Relationship with God Affect Our Prayers?
1 view
channel image
The Berean Call
Published Yesterday |

In Defense of the Faith Radio DiscussionOn our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/does-our-relationship-god-affect-our-prayers

More about the bible: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/bible

Free eBook: https://davehunt.org/collections/all-ebooks/products/in-defense-of-the-faith-volume-one

Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app

Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social

Check out our podcasts list: https://www.thebereancall.org/podcasts


-------


You are listening to Search the Scriptures Daily, a program in which we encourage everyone who desires to know God’s truth to look to God’s Word for all that is essential for salvation and living one’s life in a way that is pleasing to him. Today our topic is prayer and there’s a lot to talk about regarding prayer because it’s one of the most important parts of a person’s walk with the Lord. Prayer is first and foremost communion with the Lord, although many of us perhaps have employed it more as a needs or wish list that we bring before the Lord. Now Dave, before we get to our first question taken from you book In Defense of the Faith, I’d like to talk about prayer with regard to our personal relationship with the Lord. You said on one of our past programs on this subject that you talk to God. Now how does that work?


When confronted with uncomfortable questions from atheists and agnostics, cultists and pagans, or skeptics and mystics, do your once-firm convictions begin to crumble and compromise? Do you tend to take flight—or instead, are you able to stand firm and “earnestly contend for the faith”? (Jude 3)

Keywords
christian faithdave huntberean callta mcmahon

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket