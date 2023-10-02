Create New Account
P.1 Will Spudshed BAN ME from entering their premises? MVI_5119-20merged(a)
EK the Urban Yeti
Published 13 hours ago

Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/6f454a20-0dbd-4542-be59-ef5f0302fa98

I go berserk buying more than I need or can use whenever I shop at Spudshed. I have applied for a ban upon entry order. Will it succeed, or will I resort to disguises?

healthfoodgardenmicrowavegarlicmedicinegingerturmericeggsonioncarrotshomecelerytomatobutterrecipescheesehimalayan saltblenderparsleyaloe verastock cubesroyal blue potatonutribullet

