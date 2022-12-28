Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Open AI Chat GPT - Genius or Idiot? Bob engages to assess potential for a pet project
22 views
channel image
The Open Scroll
Published Yesterday |

I've engaged the Open AI Chat GPT in a few conversations recently. I've been exploring the potential for helping me analyze or refine or discover linguistic patterns in the biblical text. Mixed results. Very. The process is not without its amusing moments! In this video, we engage the chatbot in another conversation on the subject of chiasmus, featuring two very specific exercises.


Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:

https://theopenscroll.com/videos/ChatGPTonChiasmus.mp4


Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm


Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm


Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:

https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub


The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com

The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com

Keywords
aiamusingchatbot

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket