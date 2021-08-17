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8.17.21 Patriot Streetfighter Scott McKay Interview W/ Jim Willie, Cabal Plans Will FAIL
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173 views • August 18, 2021
Scott and Jim Willie discuss the state of America and the Cabal operations failing worldwide

Current Youtube Channel Patriot Streetfighter 23 in YT jail till 8/23/21
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4_Fq55ko3u59VzRhDsWARA

Backup Youtube Channel Patriot Streetfighter 24 ACTIVE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgRbCPBEFx_fzpscfnfeZuA

Buy Gold, Buy Silver
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For All Things Scott McKay & Patriot Streetfighter

https://scottmckay.us/
PSF Gear, PSF Wellness Line, Silver/Gold

NEW PSF Collagen Product At
PSFHealth.com

Scott McKay is the host/creator of "The Tipping Point" on Revolution.Radio in Studio B on Monday's @ 8-10pm EST. He is also the creator of the Patriot Streetfighter podcast where the very first episode explaining the military operation behind the 2020 Presidential Election put him into YT censoring stardom as it went viral worldwide.

The Patriot Streetfighter warfare platform is taking shape. Check out https://scottmckay.us. We will be adding an email list so all will get notifications to upcoming online events. More coming soon.

Donate to the Patriot Steetfighter Mission & Upcoming National Tour @ ScottMcKay.us OR https://bit.ly/patriotsriseup

ScottMcKay.us for ALL Patriot Streetfighter Gear, Patriot Streetfighter Collagen Product engineered by Health Ranger & Asset Preservation thru Silver/Gold

Where to find me: Please Follow on these backup channels

Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/TheTippingPointRadio

Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/samckay3?page=1

Bitchute
https://bit.ly/bitchutethetippingpointradio

http://revolution.radio/
"The Tipping Point" LIVE radio show Mondays 8-10pm EST
in STUDIO B (Mobile device tilt sideways to landscape view for STUDIO B) Call-in listeners 641-793-7038
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