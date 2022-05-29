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Dr. Pia Myers Nervously Laughs While Discussing Pediatric Hospitalization
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319 views • May 29, 2022
Dr. Pia Myers Laughs While Discussing Pediatric Hospitalization on CBS
On August 8, 2021, CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell featured a segment titled, “Child COVID Cases Soar as Schools Debate Mask Mandates” featuring Dr. Pia Meyers.
At the end of her part, Dr. Meyers exclaims, “I can’t do this” and turns away from the camera, while trying to conceal a grin.
As the media continued to make wild claims about hospital capacity and Covid-19 cases, it’s important to discern what’s being sensationalized and what’s true.
So, we need to ask, is she putting on an act for the camera, or is she just nervous? Is Dr. Pia Myers one of the countless crisis actors?
On August 8, 2021, CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell featured a segment titled, “Child COVID Cases Soar as Schools Debate Mask Mandates” featuring Dr. Pia Meyers.
At the end of her part, Dr. Meyers exclaims, “I can’t do this” and turns away from the camera, while trying to conceal a grin.
As the media continued to make wild claims about hospital capacity and Covid-19 cases, it’s important to discern what’s being sensationalized and what’s true.
So, we need to ask, is she putting on an act for the camera, or is she just nervous? Is Dr. Pia Myers one of the countless crisis actors?
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