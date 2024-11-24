The situation as of the morning of November 23, 2024, Russian soldiers who developing on their progress in Chasov Yar, have consolidated their positions in the industrial zone of the city, Russian military experts report. Russian troops are defeating Ukrainian Nationalists in fierce battles that are still going on here with direct tank and mortar fire. The Akhmat Special Forces of the 78th Motorized Rifle Regiment "Sever-Akhmat" is working together with the 4th Brigade of the 3rd Army of the Southern Military District, Ramzan Kadyrov said while releasing a video. Operational information from one of the most difficult sections of the front line was reported by the Commander of the assault detachment of the Special Forces Akhmat with the call sign "Shustry", because Ukrainian nationalists use ordinary people as human shields. However, they will do this only if civilians are completely safe, then it will not be difficult for them to destroy the building where the enemy is located together with personnel as in the footage. Meanwhile, the 2S9 “Nona-S” self-propelled artillery system, moved towards the firing position and attacked targets near the city located in Donetsk, which is defended by the Nationalist “Azov” Brigade. Combat footage released by the Russian Defense Ministry shows the Paratroopers “Kostroma” of the Russian Airborne Forces, operating 120 mm self-propelled guns towards the positions where Ukrainian Nationalists are hiding. Paratroopers detected the platoon’s fortifications protecting the Nationalists during a reconnaissance operation. The “Nona-S”, well camouflaged in the ruins, opened heavy fire, destroying the fortifications in the process and likely the Nationalists positions. Paratroopers then entered the destroyed fortifications and cleared them quickly!

Russian units continue to push the enemy every day, advancing 1.5 kilometers in fierce fighting and gaining a foothold in the center of Chasov Yar. Now, 30% of the city’s territory is under the control of Russian forces, they have taken control of its industrial zone, military expert Andrey Marochko said. Meanwhile, in the center of Chasov Yar there is a decisive battle for the refractory factory, destroying Ukrainian positions in the buildings, which will decide the fate of the city!

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/