JFK, GEORGE WASHINGTON, TELOS, & THE HOLLOW EARTH WITH SUZY SMITH DR. MICHELLE PEAL!
Hello Friends! Today Friday, February 23rd, 2024 from 10 am to 1 pm Pacific Time on Out of this World Radio, I gave messages from John F. Kennedy, George Washington, and Telos and the Hollow Earth on the Ascension, and why the solar eclipse on April 8th, 2024 is so important, along with interviews with healer Suzy Smith and Dr. Michelle Peel, N.D. If we all work together, I know we can & will make this planet a much better place! With lots of love and light, For an Earth that’s happy and bright! Ted, www.tedmahr.com www.outofthisworldreadings.com JFK, GEORGE WASHINGTON, TELOS & THE HOLLOW EARTH!

ascensionhollow earthhealerpleadiansdr michelle pealsuzy smith

