Lockdowns Were Terrible

So a recent study was done on the inhabitants of Israel in Jerusalem. And they found that there was a 60% increase in psychiatric conditions during the lockdown as compared to 2019. They reviewed over 700,000 medical files during this time. The other thing that they noticed is a 14% increase in cardiovascular disease, an 8% increase in the number of obese patients, a 7% increase in the number of people who smoke and a 6% increase in the number of people with high blood pressure. Also, Johns Hopkins just released a meta analysis that looked at the effect of the lockdowns and found that there was no public health benefit. But there was significant social and economic ramifications from these lockdowns. And they’ve reached the conclusion that lockdowns are ill founded and should be rejected as a pandemic measure in the future. So we already know all these things from our personal experience or from people that we know but we have studies now supporting those findings that the lockdowns were a terrible idea. Let us never ever revisit that again. Regardless of what your government tells you to do, if they talk about lockdowns again, the power is with the people and we just say no.