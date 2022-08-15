Navy SEAL goes full MAVERICK you wouldn’t BELIEVE what happens next

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Shawn Ryan VIGILANCE ELITE [Clip] interview with Navy Seal Jason Redman
Aug 14, 2022
See Full episode previews August 15th on Vigilance Elite Channel
Please leave us a review on Apple/Spotify Podcasts: Apple - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast... Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/5eodRZd... #NAVYSEALS #TOPGUN Vigilance Elite/Shawn Ryan Links: Website - https://www.vigilanceelite.com Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/VigilanceElite