Bases2020 Christmas Lectures Harald Kautz-Vella

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Miles's Bases Project
Harald gives a detailed interview over his project on living off grid, so to speak, is east Germany, and how the issues of personal relationships and living as team, in the countryside, effects how we can live as a community..
(also see his recent Age of Truth TV interview shot on location)
Initial version hacked on YouTube, into a 12hr still frame, so lets hope this works.