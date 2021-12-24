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Grumpy & Duper
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Comparing Bill Gates & Mark Wainberg (HIV researcher)
Van Morrison - Dupers Delight https://youtu.be/3fqRHtBi0Rs
Duper’s Delight https://youtu.be/9IP3ayzIqr0
XVI INTERNATIONAL AIDS CONFERENCE https://youtu.be/Gd3O844WBOo
The Other Side of AIDS https://youtu.be/0dVYJp5dHf8
Gates Foundation https://www.gatesfoundation.org/ideas/media-center/press-releases/2006/08/global-fund-announces-$500-million-contribution
https://www.banned.video/
Jamie Dlux
Van Morrison - Dupers Delight https://youtu.be/3fqRHtBi0Rs
Duper’s Delight https://youtu.be/9IP3ayzIqr0
XVI INTERNATIONAL AIDS CONFERENCE https://youtu.be/Gd3O844WBOo
The Other Side of AIDS https://youtu.be/0dVYJp5dHf8
Gates Foundation https://www.gatesfoundation.org/ideas/media-center/press-releases/2006/08/global-fund-announces-$500-million-contribution
https://www.banned.video/
Jamie Dlux
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