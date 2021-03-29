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Rappers Ludacris and Eric Dubay on the Flat Earth
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306 views • March 29, 2021
In the following video head of the International Flat Earth Research Society and fellow rapper Eric Dubay responds to flat Earth criticisms and arguments made by Ludacris.
To learn more about our flat, motionless Earth, please visit:
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
To learn more about our flat, motionless Earth, please visit:
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
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