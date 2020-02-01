Truth Comes Out: New Evidence Syria Gas Attack Report Falsified

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Former OPCW inspector Ian Henderson testified to the UN Security Council this week that his team's report on the April 2018 alleged gas attack in Douma, Syria, had been falsified at the orders of senior management and perhaps under pressure from the US government. The US mainstream media is silent.