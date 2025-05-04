Understanding pathogenesis the cause of the disease

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )



There are many ways, many, many ways that God's given you healing pathways. So that's why we left there on homocysteine. So when that modification came, that single change of one base in your protective machinery, it's because if your homocysteine levels built up, you would have died of a heart attack, and so that was the marker.

But because you don't make the ATP, you have brain fog, you'd call it long COVID. You'd call it myalgic encephalomyelitis. You could call it Lyme disease. We'll put together the networks and the sensors for each one of these, because the neuroimmune diseases are simply different bio-weapons.

That's where Lyme disease, Parkinson's salt, it’s not Lyme. The limes are in my glass. Lyme is a place in Connecticut where they put the parasite, the oxygen robber. They rob oxygen from the red blood cell. So what we're going to show you that's idiopathic thrombocytopenia. The idiots don't understand the pathogenesis. So every time your scientific and medical literature says idiopathic, that just means they don't know what causes it.

04/21/2025 - The Real Dr Judy Mikovits Show with DocOfdetox Darrell Wolfe: https://rumble.com/v6sdxyj-the-real-dr.-judy-mikovits-show.html

