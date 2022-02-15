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A Whole Horde Of Dead Birds Has Suddenly And Dramatically Fallen On Private Homes
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541 views • February 15, 2022
😳😭😡 In Mexico, a whole horde of dead birds has suddenly and dramatically fallen on private homes. Local zoologists are in awe, they cannot understand why hundreds of birds died. Birds that fly like this are using very sophisticated magnetic fields to fly so close together…when massive EMF fields hit them hard, it doesn’t end well.
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