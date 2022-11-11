BRICS | "It Is Going to Effect 90% of the Earth's Population. The U.S. Dollar Is Toast." - Robert Kiyosaki

Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation Today At: www.BH-PM.com
BRICS | BRICS Bank President President Marcos Troyjo “BRICS Has Evolved to Really Promote Global Governance. It’s a Pleasure to Live In Shanghai. It’s One of the Most Dynamic Cities In the World.” - WATCH - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sd1_cCoSUh8
Who Are the BRICS Nations (41% of the Earth’s Population)?
Brazil
Russia
India
China
South Africa
BRICS | Why Are ALL Central Banks Around the World Hoarding Gold NOW? | “Over the Last 3 Years They’ve Printed More Currency Than the Entire History of the United States Before It.” - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v1nc0l0-brics-why-are-all-central-banks-around-the-world-hoarding-gold-now-.html
Watch the Original November 5th 2022 Presentation by New Development Bank President President Marcos Troyjo On China Global Television Network - WATCH - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sd1_cCoSUh8
Why Are the BRICS Nations Discussing Introduction Of Single Currency To Ease Trade?
READ – https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/rest-of-the-world-news/brics-nations-discussing-introduction-of-single-currency-to-ease-trade-says-russian-envoy-articleshow.html
Would the Introduction of a China-Lead New Gold-Backed BRICS Currency Cause the Collapse of the U.S. Dollar? Watch the Original August 19th 2022 Broadcast from Glenn Beck: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xUEF5LMWMm4
Why Did the United States Sell 136 Tons of Gold to China? | Has the De-Dollarization Begun? - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v1qyz9e-brics-why-did-the-united-states-sell-136-tons-of-gold-to-china-has-the-de-d.html
Why Did China Urge The West To Read The New 14th BRICS Summit Declaration Carefully? READ – https://www.silkroadbriefing.com/news/2022/06/28/china-has-urged-the-west-to-read-the-new-14th-brics-summit-declaration-carefully-this-is-what-it-says/
BRICS | Is OPEC Aligning with Russia? | What Happens to the Petrodollar without Saudi Arabia? - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v1q1fef-brics-is-opec-aligning-with-russia-what-happens-to-the-petrodollar-without-.html
Why Are Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Nigeria, Venezuela, Algeria, Turkey and Argentina Seeking to Join BRICS? - Watch This Full Length August 30th Video Today At: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gxreqC1Q7KE
BRICS | Why Is Russia Announceing Creation of a New Global Reserve Currency? | "A New Financial Order Is In the Making As an Alternative to the U.S. Dollar." - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v1r3xkk-brics-russia-announces-creation-of-a-new-global-reserve-currency-a-new-fina.html
What Would a BRICS Currency Do to the Value of the U.S. Petro-Dollar?
READ – https://tfipost.com/2022/10/brics-currency-will-give-petro-dollar-a-taste-of-its-own-medicine/
BRICS: Who Are They and Why Are They a Threat to the US?
READ – https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/brics-who-are-they-and-why-are-they-a-threat-to-the-us/ar-AA115bZ5
Why Is Egypt Trying to Wean Itself Off of the U.S. Dollar? https://www.reuters.com/markets/currencies/egypt-develop-new-currency-indicator-wean-people-off-us-dollar-2022-10-23/
Why Are the BRICS Nations Planning to Create a New International Reserve Currency?
READ – https://fintechs.fi/2022/07/25/brics-nations-plan-to-create-a-new-international-reserve-currency/
BRICS | Will the BRICS Nations Soon Introduce a New Gold-Backed World Reserve Currency? - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v1q52jh-brics-will-the-brics-nations-soon-introduce-a-new-gold-backed-world-reserve.html
Why Did the Best-Selling Author of the Rich Dad Poor Dad book series Robert Kiyosaki Say, “US Dollar Is Toast?” After Citing Saudi Arabia's Request to Join BRICS - READ - https://news.bitcoin.com/robert-kiyosaki-says-us-dollar-is-toast-citing-saudi-arabias-request-to-join-brics/
Will BRICS End the Economic Dominance of the United States? - READ - https://www.bostonglobe.com/2022/11/01/opinion/economic-dominance-us-europe-gets-more-challengers/
