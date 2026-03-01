© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Wise Traditions 2025: Awakening, Terrain Theory, Consciousness & Rewriting Reality (MYT 003)
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
3 views • 2 days ago
In Episode 003 of Made Ya Think, Darrell Becker sits down with Victoria Quinn (host of the Give and Receive Podcast) for a transformative long-form conversation recorded after attending Wise Traditions 2025.
Together they explore:
• Terrain vs germ theory
• The limits of medical indoctrination
• Psychedelics, breathwork & spiritual awakening
• Letting go of belief systems
• Military conditioning & sovereignty
• The search for an accurate “map of reality”
• How to heal, grow, and self-reflect with honesty
A powerful, vulnerable, and expansive dialogue for anyone questioning mainstream narratives and seeking deeper personal truth.
#GiveAndReceivePodcast
https://www.tiktok.com/@giveandreceivepodcast
https://www.youtube.com/@giveandreceivepodcast
https://open.spotify.com/show/3drMP3bEvNdFD4cOAdMvwP
https://www.instagram.com/giveandreceivepodcast/
https://www.facebook.com/giveandreceivepodcast
🎧 Watch & share the full episode...
Episode & Show Notes, & Download Memes for episode 003, "Wise Traditions 2025: Awakening, Terrain Theory, Consciousness & Rewriting Reality":
https://madeyathink.com/myt-episode-003-wise-traditions-2025-awakening-terrain-theory-consciousness-rewriting-reality/
Together they explore:
• Terrain vs germ theory
• The limits of medical indoctrination
• Psychedelics, breathwork & spiritual awakening
• Letting go of belief systems
• Military conditioning & sovereignty
• The search for an accurate “map of reality”
• How to heal, grow, and self-reflect with honesty
A powerful, vulnerable, and expansive dialogue for anyone questioning mainstream narratives and seeking deeper personal truth.
#GiveAndReceivePodcast
https://www.tiktok.com/@giveandreceivepodcast
https://www.youtube.com/@giveandreceivepodcast
https://open.spotify.com/show/3drMP3bEvNdFD4cOAdMvwP
https://www.instagram.com/giveandreceivepodcast/
https://www.facebook.com/giveandreceivepodcast
🎧 Watch & share the full episode...
Episode & Show Notes, & Download Memes for episode 003, "Wise Traditions 2025: Awakening, Terrain Theory, Consciousness & Rewriting Reality":
https://madeyathink.com/myt-episode-003-wise-traditions-2025-awakening-terrain-theory-consciousness-rewriting-reality/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.