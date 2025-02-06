THE LEGEND OF 🤯 LEGO MAN

Just listen to this:





Fairfax, Va. – The Department of Justice now says a DoJ court document claiming to have recovered a “fully constructed U.S. Capitol Lego set” from the home of a man charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol breach was “a miscommunication,” and the Lego set was actually unconstructed and in a box.





Robert Morss, 27, is accused of leading fellow rioters in what prosecutors say was “one of the most intense and prolonged clashes” with officers on Jan. 6. The new court filing said, “In original detention memoranda, the undersigned stated that law enforcement found a ‘fully constructed US Capitol Lego set.’ That statement appears to be inaccurate. The Lego set was in a box and not fully constructed at the time of the search.”





Americans for Limited Government President Rick Manning issued the following statement in response to this FBI lie:





“Once again, the Justice Department has had to admit that they lied about events surrounding Jan. 6. While the Lego lie may seem silly, it is part of a pattern that federal law enforcement has demonstrated in this case, and indeed over the past five years,” said Rick Manning, president of Americans for Limited Government.





“The most egregious example of this lying for public relations purposes was the death of Capitol Police Office Brian Sicknick. He was the officer who laid in state and was eulogized by Democrat and Republican members of Congress alike for his bravery in dying in defense of the Capitol. Only problem was, while Officer Sicknick did die on January 7, the coroner’s report shows that it had nothing to do with the events of January 6th. He was not hit in the head with a fire extinguisher and the Capitol Police knew it. Officer Sicknick checked in at the end of his shift with no signs of physical injury, so the Capitol Police knew that his death was unrelated and certainly that he was not injured as was reported. Yet, it was this lie that was used as justification to impeach President Trump and it was this lie that the Justice Department continues to use as the justification for holding hundreds of people in solitary confinement without any semblance of a speedy trial.





“The Lego lie just reinforces how out of control our nation’s FBI has become. The hundreds of people being held without bail in inhumane conditions demonstrates that the very essence of our judicial system, the presumption of innocence, has been run over by the political weaponization of federal law enforcement. The time is now for the Justice Department to either move forward with trials, or grant bail for people from all over the United States, some of whom never even entered the Capitol complex. Much more than a stolen podium is at stake, the very essence of our liberties are on the line. It’s time for the Biden Justice Department to either put up or shut up.”





