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Sterilisation
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88 views • January 07, 2021
ABC Fertility Report: ‘Men May Want to Consider Freezing Sperm’ Before COVID Vaccine:
Natalie Winters – The National Pulse Dec 25, 2020

An ABC affiliate in Florida has suggested that “men may want to consider freezing their sperm prior to vaccination,” in a report about fertility and the COVID-19 vaccine.

Health reporter Kristi Krueger and special projects producer Kathleen Corso wrote in their December 20th article for Local 10 News:

The University of Miami is investigating the possible effects of the coronavirus vaccine on male fertility.

Lead researchers Dr. Ranjith Ramasamy, a reproductive urologist with U Health, initiated an earlier study which found the virus was present in the testicles for up to six months following infection.

That spurred his team to question the virus’ effect on sperm and reproduction.
His team is now looking at the potential impact of the vaccine as well.

“We’re evaluating the sperm parameters and quality before the vaccine and after the vaccine. From the biology of the COVID vaccine we believe it shouldn’t affect fertility but we want to do the study to make sure that man who want to have kids in the future to assure them it’s safe to go ahead and get the vaccine,” Ramasamy said.

Study participants must have a fertility evaluation before receiving the vaccine.

To protect fertility, some men may want to consider freezing their sperm prior to vaccination.
Source : https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/fertility-covid-vaccine/

Sources:
https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/fertility-covid-vaccine/

https://2020news.de/en/dr-wodarg-and-dr-yeadon-request-a-stop-of-all-corona-vaccination-studies-and-call-for-co-signing-the-petition/

https://capitalresearch.org/article/planned-parenthood-the-biggest-bastion-of-eugenics-and-white-supremacy-in-america/

https://www.gatesinstitute.org

https://www.gatesfoundation.org/Media-Center/Press-Releases/1999/05/Johns-Hopkins-University-School-of-Public-Health

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/news/government-corruption/gates-globalist-vaccine-agenda-a-win-win-for-pharma-and-mandatory-vaccination/

https://www.salon.com/1998/01/29/feature_349/

https://jaffememo.com/

Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/uqu5rR8JK5YV/
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