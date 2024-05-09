Fujian super carrier immense and imposing is back

Fujian CV-18 is a large and impressive supercarrier with a displacement of 80,000 tons, more advanced than its predecessors, some of which include US, French and British aircraft carriers. The warship symbol of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy successfully sailed to complete her maiden sea trials and returned to Shanghai Jiangnan Shipyard.

