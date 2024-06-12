© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kansas -Dust In The Wind
Video done on/around February 25, 2010
I close my eyes, Only for a moment, and the moment's gone, All my dreams, Pass before my eyes, a curiosity
Dust in the wind, All they are is dust in the wind
Same old song, Just a drop of water in an endless sea, All we do, Crumbles to the ground, though we refuse to see
Dust in the wind, All we are is dust in the wind
Now don't hang on, Nothing lasts forever but the earth and sky, It slips away, And all your money won't another minute buy
Dust in the wind, All we are is dust in the wind, (All we are is dust in the wind), Dust in the wind
(Everything is dust in the wind), Everything is dust in the wind, (In the wind)