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If you want the Pandemic to End Please Share This Urgent Truth with the World. Geert Vanden Bossche virologist and vaccine expert. "The worse thing ever that we do is to vaccinate younger age groups"
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122 views • October 03, 2021
If you want the Pandemic to End Please Share This Truth. Geert Vanden Bossche virologist and vaccine expert. "The worse thing ever that we do is to vaccinate younger age groups" He goes on to say "Where are we going to get herd immunity from? Certainly Not From The Vaccination."
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