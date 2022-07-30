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It is a great thing to do acts of kindness, charity, compassion, empathy, but why are you doing them? This short video will help us sort out our motives and will help us gain more rewards later on for doing them.
For more information watch "Giving To The Poor". Click this link to watch the video: https://bit.ly/3AAy632
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