REDACTED NEWS: BLACKROCK INVESTED IN FOX NEWS JUST BEFORE TUCKER FIRED.
GalacticStorm
Blackrock is raking in billions from the destruction of Ukraine while profiting massively on the rebuilding too. Clayton Morris, a long time friend of Tucker Carlson, ponders the idea that Blackrock had something to do with Tuckers sudden departure. 


WHAT IS THE CONNECTION?

In January Blackrock bought millions of share of Fox stock. A few weeks later, Tucker came out with a report on Ukraine stating how rich Blackrock was benefiting off the war. And Tucker was fired shortly after that report came out.


It looks like the Halliburton playbook.....


This is an excerpt from the 2 plus hr broadcast. (see ling below)


see full episode:

https://rumble.com/v3mh10c-breaking-blackrock-destroying-ukraine-forcing-women-to-fight-russia-redacte.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=10




