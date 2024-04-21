The Cloward-Piven Strategy | Reese Report

The Cloward-Piven Strategy | Aired May 2023. Greg Reese Report: One of several strategies currently being deployed against the American people.





The Cloward-Piven strategy was developed by Richard Cloward and Frances Piven in the 1960s. It outlines a strategy for radical social change by way of abusing the system to the point of destruction.





The primary goal of the Cloward-Piven strategy is to create a political and economic crisis that would destroy capitalism and lead to the implementation of a socialist system with a guaranteed income.





The strategy involves enrolling large numbers of people into the welfare system. As many people as it takes to overwhelm and strain the system until it collapses.





Everyone enrolled into the welfare system is also used as an army to carry out the destruction of the current system. They are registered to vote and instructed on how to vote. They are organized and mobilized and made to appear as grassroots organizations demanding more from the system.





The ideal outcome of the Cloward-Piven strategy is to collapse the current system. According to their theory, this will compel the government to implement a Universal Basic Income. Which would shift the US towards a more socialist system with increased government control over the economy.





Everyone is being encouraged to do it. Burn it Down is the new sexy ring.





In High School, they compare it to the American Revolution.





All of this explains the likes of AOC.





https://gregreese.substack.com



