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20 ATF Agents in Full Tactical Gear Raid Skelton Tactical and Seized 365 Firearms
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170 views • November 13, 2021
Has the assault on the Second Amendment escalated? Listen to the details and we're probably looking at the Biden MALadministration's attempt to MAKE AN EXAMPLE of this man and BANKRUPT HIM WITH LEGAL COSTS. It's an old ploy to send a message to the rest of us!
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