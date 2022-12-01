Pfizer whistle-blower shows glowing evidence to Australian senator

Pfizer whistle-blower Melissa McAtee reveals some of the 150 internal documents she collected on her former employer to Australian Senator Malcolm, Roberts in this revealing interview as to what was occurring in one of Pfizer’s manufacturing plants in the USA. Discover the unusual anomalies she noticed that separated the Covid-19 vaccine from other previous medical samples she worked with over the years, and the internal evidence she began to collect after her queries weren’t being answered to her satisfaction. She tells her story of internal practice within the organisation, during 2020 – 2021, and what changed during the time she worked there. Evidence that hasn’t been revealed before comes to light, while billions of Covid-19 vaccines were sold, administered to the global population, as mandated by governments. Senator Malcolm Roberts also reveals statistical data during that period in relation to Australia, while weighing up the potential impact on the nation. Originally aired on Edge Radio Australia www.edgeradioaustralia.com

