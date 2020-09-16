Get Wisdom Introduction ST 1 min

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61 views • September 16, 2020
Karl Mollison, a research scientist and psychic who discovered the means by which a tiny percentage of people throughout history have successfully established direct contact with God, the Creator of all things. With this ability, he did what any reasonable person would do in such an unusual and amazing situation: ask endless questions! Why is God invisible to us?
Why is evil rampant in the world?
Are there dark invisible forces acting against us? Why does God not intervene to stop them? Why do good people suffer?
His search for the mysteries of the universe has led to real answers to human suffering in the form of the Protocol of healing of the employees of light. This protocol is basically a high-level prayer to God for healing; not just for healing, but for deep healing from the defeat of dark spirits, karma healing from past trauma, and emotional and physical healing.
Here are the download links for the free e-books https://www.getwisdom.com/download/399/
https://www.getwisdom.com/download/8270/
Why is evil rampant in the world?
Are there dark invisible forces acting against us? Why does God not intervene to stop them? Why do good people suffer?
His search for the mysteries of the universe has led to real answers to human suffering in the form of the Protocol of healing of the employees of light. This protocol is basically a high-level prayer to God for healing; not just for healing, but for deep healing from the defeat of dark spirits, karma healing from past trauma, and emotional and physical healing.
Here are the download links for the free e-books https://www.getwisdom.com/download/399/
https://www.getwisdom.com/download/8270/
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