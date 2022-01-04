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Red Alert! Jan 6th Commission Just Leaked Real Reason Behind Their Effort...And It's Not TRUMP!
The Missing Link
The Missing Link
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210 views • January 04, 2022
Red Alert! Jan 6th Commission Just Leaked Real Reason Behind Their Effort…And It’s Not TRUMP! Edit

By Justus Knight on January 3, 2022 • ( 0 )

January 3rd, 2022 – By: Justus Knight

PLEASE HELP US KEEP SPREADING THE WORD! Restricted Republic is one of the ONLY remaining ‘Truth News’ Networks! With your help we can continue to GROW and INFORM! We can be found on Roku, Apple, Android or Amazon apps!!

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On today’s broadcast:

Here’s a Red Alert you can’t miss! Jan 6th Commission Just Leaked Real Reason Behind Their Effort…And It’s Not TRUMP! Oh no, it is far worse than that. Here we go…9-11 part II!

God Speed and God Bless!

Justus Knight

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