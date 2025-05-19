Dr. Diane Kazer joins Mike Adams to talk about natural beauty, peptide power, and the dark truth behind toxic cosmetics

To learn more, visit: https://dianekazer.com/





- Dr. Diane Keyser's Background and Philosophy (0:00)

- Diane's Journey and Book on Cosmetic Surgery (2:18)

- Impact of Toxic Beauty Products and Synthetic Fragrances (6:09)

- The Role of Peptides in Health and Wellness (16:13)

- Specific Peptides and Their Benefits (34:15)

- Challenges and Solutions in Modern Medicine (52:55)

- The Future of Peptides and Health Optimization (54:25)

- Personalized Health Consultation and Resources (54:42)

- Addressing Common Health Concerns and Misconceptions (57:35)

- Final Thoughts and Encouragement (58:44)

- Peptide Calculator and Course Overview (59:33)

- Peptide Recommendations and Combination Therapies (1:11:41)

- Holistic Health Approach and Environmental Cleanup (1:13:32)

- Final Thoughts and Resources (1:14:09)





