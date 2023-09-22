Create New Account
One Youth Not Deceived, then Signs Ripped Up at the Youth Climate Strike – 5 of 6
Brian Ruhe
Part 5 of 6. At minute I interview the young conservative on the left in the thumbnail. He was the only awake fellow we found there. At the radical crazy grabbed my 10 signs, ripped them up and I called the police, who arrived on the scene.

In this video below, Zelensky joins the climate change gift at the UN this week. LOL! https://www.bitchute.com/video/2XeW5SvnwR0/

Please download any of my videos and copy them to your own channels to spread the word. There's no copyright issue.

