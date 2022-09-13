Create New Account
Transferring, NWO Agenda Socialist Technocracy
Real Free News
Published 2 months ago |

The “COVID” lockdowns are not intended to stop the spread of a “deadly” virus but to destroy the working- and middle-classes by transferring what little wealth they had left directly into the hands of the international oligarchy. American billionaires have gained over one trillion dollars since the plandemic began, while American workers have “lost” an equal amount. Independent small businesses are being crushed and shut down by “COVID” regulations worldwide, while mega-corporations operate unimpeded. Even the mainstream media has been forced to admit that this the biggest “wealth transfer” — by which they mean theft — in human history.

More at realfreenews.com

