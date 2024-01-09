⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation





(9 January 2024)





The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, as a result of coordinated actions by units of the Zapad Group of Forces, in cooperation with artillery and aviation, have inflicted a fire defeat on manpower and hardware concentration areas of the 57th Motorised Infantry Brigade and the 44th Mechanised Brigade of the AFU close to Sinkovka and Peschanoye (Kharkov region).





The enemy losses were up to 30 Ukrainian servicemen, two motor vehicles, and two D-30 howitzers.





One ammunition depot of the AFU 125th Territorial Defence Brigade has been destroyed near Vesyoloye (Kharkov region).

▫️ In Krasny Liman direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces, supported by Ground-Attack, Army aviation and artillery, have defeated formations of the 63rd Mechanised Brigade of the AFU, the 125th Territorial Defence Brigade, and the 13th Brigade of the Ukrainian National Guard near Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic), and Serebryansky forestry.





The enemy losses were up to 190 AFU servicemen, three motor vehicles, and one Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, as a result of active actions by units of the Yug Group of Forces, aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems, manpower and hardware concentration areas in the strongholds of 22nd, 72nd mechanised, 95th air assault brigades of the AFU and the 113th Territorial Defence Brigade close to Antonovka, Bogdanovka, and Kleshcheevka (Donetsk People's Republic).





The enemy losses were up to 240 troops killed and wounded, four pickup trucks, and one D-30 howitzer.

▫️ In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces, supported by Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems, have repelled two attacks by assault groups of the 127th Territorial Defence Brigade near Priyutnoye (Zaporozhye region).





The enemy losses were up to 80 AFU servicemen and two motor vehicles.





In addition, in the course of counter-battery warfare, one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system and one D-30 howitzers have been destroyed.





One ammunition depot of the AFU 31st Mechanised Brigade has been destroyed near Krasnoarmeysk (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️ In Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian Group of Forces have inflicted a comprehensive fire attack on manpower and hardware concentration areas of 65th, 118th mechanised brigades of the AFU, and the 15th Brigade of the Ukrainian National Guard near Verbovoye and Rabotino (Zaporozhye region).





The enemy losses were up to 30 soldiers and two infantry fighting vehicles.





In the course of counter-battery warfare, one D-20 howitzer and one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system have been destroyed.

▫️ In Kherson direction, the enemy losses were up to 25 AFU servicemen, two motor vehicles, and two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems.

▫️ Missile Troops and Artillery, attack unmanned aerial vehicles of the Group of Forces of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation destroyed one P-18 air radar station, 109 AFU artillery units at firing positions, as well as engaged manpower and hardware in 126 areas during the day.

Air defence facilities have destroyed 10 Czech-manufactured Vampire MLRS projectiles.





In addition, six unmanned aerial vehicles have been intercepted close to Krivosheevka, Volcheyarovka (Lugansk People's Republic), and Maryinka (Donetsk People's Republic).

📊In total, 567 airplanes and 265 helicopters, 10,546 unmanned aerial vehicles, 447 air defence missile systems, 14,538 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 1,201 combat vehicles equipped with MRLS, 7,676 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 17,223 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.