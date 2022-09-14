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YOUNG HEARTS 💔 [EP. 22] EXCESS MORTALITY SKYROCKETING – MSM (CRIMINALS) SILENT..! 💉💉💉
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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================(world orders review)

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YOUNG HEARTS 💔 [EP. 22] EXCESS MORTALITY SKYROCKETING – MSM (CRIMINALS) SILENT !

https://www.bitchute.com/video/fwEyzAoccPQT/ [SHARE]

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(c) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/

================

Excess mortality numbers are increasing at an astounding rate. Young people are dying of ‘unexplained’ illnesses. At any other time in history (and if the MSM wasn’t part of the charade), alarm bells would have gone off loudly and frantically.

The mainstream media would have had showcased ‘excess mortality’ as their prime-time topic every day for the last 12 months and had countless experts weighing in on the possible causes.

Journalists would have been on the front line of investigations. Yet there is not just no mention of what could be causing the excess deaths. There is no mention of excess deaths AT ALL. [checkur6]


(Source) https://www.bitchute.com/video/ymb731cOyaAn/

sub to checkur6 @ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/checkur6/

================

YOUNG HEARTS FAILING 💔 [(checkur6) EP. 1-21 / Compilation]

COV-ID CLOT SHOT INJECTS / MYOCARDITIS ++

https://www.bitchute.com/video/yLXl3QXB5S2K/

-------------------------

ATHLETES’ HEARTS FAILING 💔 [MAR 2021 to JAN 2022] Documented TIMELINE by Month

https://www.bitchute.com/video/wrxZH9fCzzjU/

-------------------------

A YEAR OF ATHLETES COLLAPSING 💔

(769 SPORTS RELATED INCIDENCES) TO MARCH 2022

https://www.bitchute.com/video/GTJNim6zV8SN/

================

JABBERED 01 ! #VAXXED MATTERS (WOR)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/a8LcgEx8KTJy/

“SUDDEN ADULT DEATH SYNDROME” = COV-ID 'VAX' Injury

but 'DOCTORS' (SADS) Remain "BAFFLED" ?

https://www.bitchute.com/video/m9ZrckFj79KO/

SADS “SUDDEN ADULT DEATH SYNDROME” SOLVED #COVIDBC

('DE-BAFFLING') https://www.bitchute.com/video/nKCzb1goyOs1/

'COV-ID INJECTS' 'EXCESS DEATHS' Rising 5 Months after 'WINTER BOOSTERS'

(expose-news / tangentopolis) https://www.bitchute.com/video/vpSuauOFN8Lc/

Confidential PFIZER Docs REVEAL Covid-19 'VACCINATION'

is going to 'LEAD TO DEPOPULATION' (Expose-News / sixthsense)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/M0yn7dYRnUBu/

CHILDREN'S Risk of DEATH Up Between 8100% & 30,200% After Covid-19 VaX

(UK-GOV-ONS Data Confirms) https://www.bitchute.com/video/HQJBXRJRm50I/

SHOCKING – At least 77K DEAD & 7.3M INJURED due to COV-ID INJECT

UK, USA, EU; AU (OFFICIAL Figures @ Only 1-10% Report Rate)

(expose-news / tangentopolis) https://www.bitchute.com/video/bTaW9QLR34wO/

On the PFIZER 'Vaccine' DOC DUMP Review (The MIND MELTING)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jvji4CE5c8Fm/

COV-ID 'VACCINE' and the PFIZER SECRET REPORT [It's a Bombshell Release]

(Prof. M. Chossudovsky) https://www.bitchute.com/video/GHYpwbSxfyUT/

Doctors ‘BAFFLED’ by Sudden Uptick in “SUDDEN ADULT DEATH SYNDROME”

(Expose-News / tangentopolis) https://www.bitchute.com/video/m9ZrckFj79KO/

MONKEYPOX ! A(nother) COVERUP for COV-ID INJECTION (ADVERSE EFFECTS) INJURY

(Expose-News / tangentopolis) https://www.bitchute.com/video/eJY4L8v713vz/

METALLIC CONTAMINATION(S) found in COVID-19 ”vaccines” (Preliminary Report)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/LBOn4AQiV8Qc/

PFIZER ADVERSE PHARMAKEIA https://www.bitchute.com/video/zFvhyM7C0M29/

The SYSTEM Is BABYLON, STILL In CONTROL, HELL On EARTH The GOAL

(ALAN WATT) https://www.bitchute.com/video/5p2lwhrfPuS9/

BABYLON MINOR #01 (CONVID, MINIONS; MURDERS BY DECEPTIONS)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/pcnLJVKr4hYr/

She 'BLINDED' Me With "SCIENCE" ('Safe' & "Effective")

https://www.bitchute.com/video/0Xben92D2jRn/

================


Shared from and subscribe to:

tangentopolis (world orders review)

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/

Keywords
biblepropagandagenocidecriminalsnwoagenda 21sheddingmandatesfrequency weaponsmedical tyrannyforced vaccinesmorgellonsnano techbio warfarecovid hoaxmrnahydrogelquantum dotsvaccine passportsspike proteinsgraphene oxide
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