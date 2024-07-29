BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Top Ukrainian Commander Admits Defeat is Near & Why Nothing Will Change After US Elections
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9979 followers
1
176 views • 9 months ago

▪️Ukraine’s Commander in Chief General Syrsky is admitting that Ukraine is outgunned, outnumbered, and being outfought;

▪️In a recent interview General Syrsky admitted Ukraine itself is having trouble mobilizing badly needed manpower;

▪️In the same interview General Syrsky failed to articulate a coherent strategy to avoid what is essentially irreversible and inevitable defeat;

▪️The US proxy war against Russia in Ukraine was always designed to draw Russia into a costly fight in the hopes of overextending Russia but at the cost of Ukraine;

▪️US policy is dominated by corporate-financier interests whom Washington serve, the only way to change US policy is to divert public money, time, attention, and energy away from these interests by paying into alternatives to them just as multipolarism is creating alternatives undermining long-standing Western monopolies;


How to Support Brian's Work (and thank you!):

Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TheNewAtlas

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer PromptPay: 0851547235

Cryptocurrency Donations:

Ethereum (ETH): 0xee6ed93c3adc474450011e9af22939a0b9b312c7

BitCoin (BTC): 1AfGnbmHxA6cy9YKUSxysXvpJPyecpBKrr

Monero (XMR): 845TCXx3pchSBXuDL7FHG679gbWD2wkHS6MJxuq7jFVsVFj7T6xsry747uhhGZUdkaRXbbrMfo5c8RnGfzGZ13KxQUdHVLR

Mirrored - The New Atlas


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

russiaukraineus electionsgeneral syrsky
