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End Game – Total People Control
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11 views • April 27, 2021
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Lockdowns - conditioning the people to obey...mask mandate - conditioning to do whatever government says without question...conditioning to take the V, conditioning to accept total control via a V passport... Vatican conference with Big Pharma foreshadowing mark rollout... According to Boris Johnson's own words - 'Global overpopulation is the real issue’ ... All part of the Great Reset to ‘reimagine and reset our world’... Artificial Intelligence replacing the need for man power... Wall Street Journal - ‘Billionaires Try to Shrink World’s Population’ - Oprah Winfrey, Gates in attendance.... Philanthropy – covering up the darkness within... Will protests bring an end to this madness, or is there a plan to quell the uprising? We put our trust in God alone. http://www.endtimehour.co.uk/
Lockdowns - conditioning the people to obey...mask mandate - conditioning to do whatever government says without question...conditioning to take the V, conditioning to accept total control via a V passport... Vatican conference with Big Pharma foreshadowing mark rollout... According to Boris Johnson's own words - 'Global overpopulation is the real issue’ ... All part of the Great Reset to ‘reimagine and reset our world’... Artificial Intelligence replacing the need for man power... Wall Street Journal - ‘Billionaires Try to Shrink World’s Population’ - Oprah Winfrey, Gates in attendance.... Philanthropy – covering up the darkness within... Will protests bring an end to this madness, or is there a plan to quell the uprising? We put our trust in God alone. http://www.endtimehour.co.uk/
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