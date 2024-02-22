Create New Account
THE REECE REPORT - LUCIFERASE/COVID JABS/FACE GLOWS ORANGE
Alex Hammer
Humanity has been infected with nano technology.

Those who have received a covid jab emit a fluorescent orange glow to their face under UV light. Those who have suffered shedding emit the glow around their nose.

Mark of the Beast?


Shared from and subscribe to:

Greg Reese

https://freeworldnews.tv/channel/greg-reese


