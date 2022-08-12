BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

COVID-19 vaccines are at least 75 times deadlier than all other vaccines combined UK Medicine and Health Care product Regulatory Agency (MHRA) confirmed
Perfect Society
Perfect Society
239 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
181 views • August 12, 2022

UK Medicine Regulator confirms COVID-19 Vaccines are at least a shocking 7,402% deadlier than all other Vaccines combined – The Exposehttps://expose-news.com/2022/08/05/covid-vaccines-7402-percent-deadlier-than-all-other-vaccines/

☢☠️☢The Truth about Sudden Vaxx Death Syndrome Explained

https://odysee.com/@januszkowalskii1979:e/Sudden-Vaxx-Death-Syndrome-Explained:1

Vaccines Work - Statement by WHO Director-General for World Immunization Week - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jVTN2zTATiQ

Video: WHO Director says 'no more boosters' for the vaccinated | Daily Mail Online

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/video/news/video-2540261/Video-Director-says-no-boosters-vaccinated.html

Did WHO Boss Dr. Tedros Refuse COVID-19 Vaccine?! | Tech ARP

https://www.techarp.com/facts/who-tedros-refuse-covid-19-vaccine/

Fact Check-WHO chief has been vaccinated against COVID-19, contrary to social media claims | Reuters

https://www.reuters.com/article/factcheck-tedros-vaccine-idUSL1N2ZH2B1

How to Survive a Pandemic (2022) Movie

Coronavirus now the leading cause of death globally

https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/676707-coronavirus-now-the-leading-cause-of-death-globally

COVID-19 continues to be a leading cause of death in the U.S. in June 2021 - Peterson-KFF Health System Tracker

https://www.healthsystemtracker.org/brief/covid-19-continues-to-be-a-leading-cause-of-death-in-the-u-s-in-june-2021/#Average%20daily%20deaths%20in%20the%20United%20States%20from%20COVID-19%20(June%202021)%20and%20other%20leading%20causes%20(2021)%C2%A0%C2%A0

The top 10 causes of death

https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/the-top-10-causes-of-death

Leading cause of death world - List of causes of death by rate - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_causes_of_death_by_rate#/media/File:Leading_cause_of_death_world.png

What do people die from? - Our World in Data

https://ourworldindata.org/what-does-the-world-die-from

COVID Live - Coronavirus Statistics - Worldometer

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/

COVID Live - Coronavirus Statistics - Worldometer

https://web.archive.org/web/20220101000124/https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/

Top 10 effective natural anti COVID-19 measures*

https://theglobalresistance.wixsite.com/theglobalresistance/post/top-10-effective-natural-anti-covid-19-measures

All Top Global Causes of Death vs COVID | Flourish

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/3179855/

Official Government Reports confirm we are witnessing Depopulation by COVID Vaccination – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/2022/08/10/depopulation-by-covid-vaccination-confirmed/

Genocide News | Genocide News – Genocide Information

https://genocide.news/

COVID vaccines are 7,402% deadlier than all other vaccines combined, warns UK Medicine Regulator

https://genocide.news/2022-08-09-covid-vaccines-deadlier-than-all-other-vaccines-combined.html

Secretary of State for Health and Social Care - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Secretary_of_State_for_Health_and_Social_Care#Minister_of_Health_(1919%E2%80%931968)

Keywords
cdcimportantgenocideglobalwhomust seemedicaldeathsmortalitymhrafaucitop tencausesshockingworld health organisationplandemicscamdemictedros adhanommrnacovid vaccinesdeadliersteve barclay
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Study: Food Choices Affect Liver and Blood Sugar Health More Than Weight Loss Alone

Study: Food Choices Affect Liver and Blood Sugar Health More Than Weight Loss Alone

Coco Somers
A medical paradigm shattered: UCLA study discovers bacterial colonies at the heart of common kidney stones

A medical paradigm shattered: UCLA study discovers bacterial colonies at the heart of common kidney stones

Ava Grace
Older Adults Outnumber Young Children Globally for First Time

Older Adults Outnumber Young Children Globally for First Time

Morgan S. Verity
LGBTQ dating app Grindr to pay $35 million over shared HIV data

LGBTQ dating app Grindr to pay $35 million over shared HIV data

Cassie B.
Blueberry compound shows promise in helping muscle cells burn excess fat, Japanese researchers find

Blueberry compound shows promise in helping muscle cells burn excess fat, Japanese researchers find

Willow Tohi
Vitamin D Tied to Gum Health, Article Reports

Vitamin D Tied to Gum Health, Article Reports

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy