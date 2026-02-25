BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
VAULTS ARE EMPTYING: The Comex Silver Drain
JMC Broadcasting
1
197 views • 1 day ago

VAULTS ARE EMPTYING: The Comex Silver Drain


FULL SHOW HERE: https://rumble.com/v75znze-the-death-of-the-dollar-the-birth-of-sovereignty-and-the-great-wealth-trans.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_a


The paper price says $78. The real price in Shanghai is $20 higher. And the gap is about to explode.


In this briefing, Bill Armour reveals the physical reality behind the manipulated screens: the Comex is bleeding 3-5% of its silver inventory every single day. At this rate, within 30 days, there will be no physical metal left to back the paper contracts. The vaults are emptying. The arbitrage is screaming. And China is vacuuming up every ounce that naive American sellers are willing to part with.


While retail traders watch the ticker and panic over $3 drops, the real story is happening in outflows, not prices. Premiums are rising even as the spot price falls—because physical is disappearing. The March Comex contracts are looming. The squeeze is coiling. And the window to acquire physical silver at these levels is closing in weeks, not months.


The paper game is ending. The countdown to the silver squeeze has already begun.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/


