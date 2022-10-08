Win A Crown?

Visit http://www.getblessedforever.com/

Go to link above to visit our real Bible believers website with in depth webpages including: Bible Codes and Scripture Numerics, Spiritual Circumcision, Deliverance , The Rapture , Earning Eternal Rewards, How to Interpret The Bible, and much more.

Learn about the Eternal Rewards and the five Crowns that we can win!

This video, and many others by Win Worley, are available in original DVD quality at https://wrwpublications.com/collections/dvd

Eternal rewards (Crowns, Silver, Gold, Precious Stones ) listed and detailed at: Visit http://getblessedforever.com/Eternal_Rewards.html

