Larry Ellison’s Chilling Warning: AI Surveillance & 15-Minute Cities Are Here! 🚨
mgibsonofficial
mgibsonofficial
32 followers
116 views • 2 months ago

Billionaire Larry Ellison just admitted what’s coming—constant surveillance, AI-driven policing, drones monitoring your every move. They’re turning our world into a digital prison, with 15-minute cities as their endgame. This isn’t conspiracy—it’s happening.


They want 100% control over you. AI watching, reporting, and punishing in real-time. No freedom, no privacy, no escape. The question is—what are we going to do about it?


We CANNOT fight this alone. We must band together, find our people, and create self-sustaining communities outside of their system. That’s why we’ve launched a new connection feature inside The Michael Gibson Alliance—helping you locate like-minded individuals in your area who are ready to build a tribe and push back NOW.


💬 Comment "ALLIANCE" to access the feature and start finding your tribe today. Together, we fight back.


#FindYourTribe #HumanFreedom #NoMoreSurveillance #15MinuteCities #WakeUp #AIControl #PrivacyMatters #BreakTheSystem #MichaelGibsonAlliance

