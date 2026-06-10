The Hormuz Noose,The Lizard Venom Agenda & The Secrets Of Epstein Island 2.0

If you thought the engineered collapse of our energy grid was the only weapon they were deploying this week, you’re still vastly underestimating the scope of the game being played. Make no mistake. The war is entirely full-spectrum. While they choke off the energy grid and buy up islands, they are deploying chemical compliance directly into the bodies of the population. The entire Rockefeller medical monopoly spent the last century outlawing, suppressing, and vilifying natural medicine so they could sell you petroleum-based synthetic pills and lizard toxins. You are literally drinking oil and injecting venom to satisfy their depopulation agendas.





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***** Sources for this video *****









Intro vid: https://x.com/LadyMihaelaTarg/status/2063589256992321619





Ivanka Lies:

https://x.com/bmcarthur20/status/2063986550481064027





Trump Walks Off Interview:

https://x.com/ShaykhSulaiman/status/2063649404326732271





Farrakhan on Zionists:

https://x.com/jakeshieldsajj/status/2063835275659481167





Trump Sleeping Kicks Game:

https://x.com/MysterySolvents/status/2064180535270707523





Trump: No one on Helicopter was Injured:

https://x.com/EricLDaugh/status/2064457416205377974





Stabs Man, Tries to Decapitate:

https://x.com/aerogel_wizard/status/2064204096882577700/video/1





Anti Migration Belfast:

https://x.com/Inevitablewest/status/2064440083470553136





Ozempic Venom:

https://x.com/realmflynnJR/status/2064380815237087532



