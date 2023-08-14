Watch Ukraine's S-300 Air Defense System Battery get Reduced to a Cloud of Black Smoke in Nikolaev, South Ukraine

Watch Ukraine's S-300 air defense system (which takes a lot of inspiration from Japanese kamikaze bombers and launches suicide attacks on friendly targets) get reduced to nothing but a cloud of black smoke (00:33) in Nikolaev, South Ukraine.
👁👁 In video you can see missile launch due to ammo cook off because of extreme heat of explosion (00:23) as field is littered with bits of Kiev's valuable air defense asset.
