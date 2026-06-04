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Do Prophecies say War or Peace in the Middle East 06/04/2026
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
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What can we expect from the current war in the Middle East? Will there come a time when they will experience peace, or will this war continue until Armageddon?

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Chapters

00:00Israel the Time Clock

10:17Three Wars

18:03Prophecies

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