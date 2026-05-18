Thief Gets DESTROYED, Then Tries To Steal From His Savior! Literally INSTANT RECIDIVISM

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You won’t believe the audacity of this guy. After getting pounded on the ground for stealing a bike, a Good Samaritan steps in to save him. But the moment his back is turned? The thief goes for his E-scooter. In this video, we break down why some people never learn their lesson and the moment "kindness" meets "consequences." What would you have done in this situation? Let me know in the comments! #InstantKarma #BikeThief #JusticeServed #StreetJustice #Escooter #CaughtOnCamera #CrimeAndConsequences