New Details Emerge: Exposing the Psyop that Changed the World w/ Maryam Henein

Learn why you are not getting sufficient minerals from your food or vitamins:Solutions to keep from getting sick and to reverse mRNA damage - Dr. Joe Nieusma:Maryam Henein rejoins the program to share new details exposing the George Floyd psyop. While we are being distracted with every imaginable other disaster, the illusionists are busy changing societal systems to increase their control. They do this in the name of progress and benefit for fellow humans, but their actions lead to death, destruction and more control for them; which is their real goal. She has been relentless at uncovering the details behind this world changing psyop. You can support her efforts on her campaign page "Banned Journalist Exposes George Floyd Psyop" atFollow her work at the following:WEBSITE:GEORGE FLOYD PROJECT:BITCHUTE:TELEGRAM:https://t.me/truthavengersTWITTER:@beelady17GAB:GABTV:RUMBLE:PATREON:Learn more about C60 Complete at- be sure to use the latest coupons. Members of Ebener save 10%.Have you Donated Yet? Fight for Freedom of Speech, learn more & donate @Support this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Best prices on Silver, and more atMUSIC CREDITS: "Dramatic Trailer" by Media Music Group & "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audioCopyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.